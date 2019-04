A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-R) and US President Donald J. Trump (3-L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019 (issued Mar. 1, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) waves as he leaves at the end of a press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), after a meeting with the North Korean leader in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

North Korea on Thursday called for the United States to replace Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as head of its team negotiating for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and announced it had conducted a tactical guided weapons test.

North Korean foreign ministry official Kwon Jong-gun said that in the event that bilateral talks resume, Pyongyang would like Pompeo to be replaced with a "more careful and mature” negotiator, according to state news agency KCNA.