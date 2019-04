A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-R) and US President Donald J. Trump (3-L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019 (issued Mar. 1, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Armed Forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, guided the flight drill of the combat pilots of Unit 1017 of the Air and Anti-aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) waves as he leaves at the end of a press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), after a meeting with the North Korean leader, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Thursday called for the United States to replace Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as head of its team negotiating for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean foreign ministry official Kwon Jong-gun said that in the event that bilateral talks resume, Pyongyang would like Pompeo to be replaced with a "more careful and mature” negotiator, according to state news agency KCNA.