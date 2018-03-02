North Korea has denied that it had cooperated with Syria in developing chemical weapons, claiming the accusations were trumped up by the United States to increase pressure on the regime, state media reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that North Korea "is opposed to chemical weapons" and that "as had been elucidated several times, the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) does not have a single record of developing, producing and stockpiling a chemical weapon."