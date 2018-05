Yoo Yong-kyu, an official at the South Korean national earthquake situation room of the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, explains the location of an artificial earthquake detected from North Korea's nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, Sep. 3, 2017 (reissued Apr. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean authorities have denied permission to South Korean journalists to attend the dismantling of their nuclear base scheduled for this week.

Although the regime had originally invited South Korean media along with those from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and China, the list of South Korean journalists put forward to the North was rejected on Tuesday morning, Seoul's Ministry of Unification reported.