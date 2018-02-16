(FILE) A picture made available on May 6, 2016 shows visitors gathering before the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

North Korea on Friday discreetly commemorated the 76th anniversary of the birth of former supreme leader Kim Jong-il, one of the largest festivities in the Asian country, amid decreasing tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul.

As per tradition, the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un paid a visit to the Kumsusan Sun Palace in the capital at midnight and solemnly placed a wreath in front of the embalmed bodies of his father and grandfather, Kim Il-sung, founder of both the country and the dynasty in 1948, according to the state agency KCNA.