epa07566369 South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, (R), and Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley, (L), talk during their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2019. EPA/Lee Jin-man / POOL

The United Nations on Monday said it was very concerned about acute food crisis in North Korea and the country was in an urgent need of livelihoods assistance.

David Beasley, the head of the UN World Food Programme, appealed for donations to solve the crisis and vowed that he would ensure that the aid reaches the neediest people there.