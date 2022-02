A news report on North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 February 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea Sunday fired a suspected ballistic missile, the South Korean military said, in what could be the eighth weapons test by the reclusive nation this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said it “detected a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile” launched into the East Sea (the Sea of Japan) from in and around the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 7:52 am.