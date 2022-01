An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a meeting of the North Korean Army's educationists at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea (issued 07 December 2021). The event was held in Pyongyang on 04 and 05 December. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea launched a projectile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, which the governments of South Korea and Japan suspect to be a ballistic missile.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff initially reported that the North had launched an "unidentified projectile" and minutes later sent a statement stating that "North Korea fired a projectile presumed to be a ballistic missile from inland to the East Sea (Sea of Japan) at around 08:10 today."