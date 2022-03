A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on 30 November 2017 shows the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 from an undisclosed location in North Korea, 29 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Thursday fired what South Korea and Japan suspect was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Sea of Japan, in what would be the first test of its kind since November 2017.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired an apparent long-range ballistic missile launched at a “lofted” angle, according to Yonhap news agency.