A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 19 January 2022 (issued 20 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the South Korean military reported.

The launches occurred at 8 am and 8.05 am local time (23:00/23:05 GMT Wednesday) from around the east coast city of Hamhung, and they flew about 190 kilometers at a top altitude of 20km, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.