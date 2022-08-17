People watch the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 17 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

People watch the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 17 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea fired two cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, a South Korean military official said according to local news agency Yonhap.

This is the first launch of cruise missiles by North Korea since January.