(FILE) A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un waving to the crowd of welcomers upon arrival at home, after successfully wrapping up his official goodwill visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) A picture released by the North Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) on 10 March 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un casting a ballot at a polling station at the Kim Il-sung University of Politics in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 9, 2014, to elect the Supreme People's Assembly. The election is held every five years. EPA-EFE/KCNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea, an authoritarian one party state, was holding elections to elect members to the national parliament on Sunday.

The vote, for which participation is mandatory and there is no choice of candidate, was likely to reinforce national unity and support for leader Kim Jong-un following the disappointment of his summit in Hanoi last month with United States president Donald Trump, which ended without a deal being struck, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.