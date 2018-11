A satellite image, dated 03 August 2018, and provided by 38 North on 08 August 2018, shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae satellite launch site, North Korea's main missile engine testing site. US website 38 North claims there is progress in the site's dismantlement in line with a promise made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his historic summit with US President Donald Trump in June this year. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Earth is displaced during an explosion on the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, 24 May 2018 (issued 25 May 2018). On 24 May North Korea started to demolish its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, in the country's northeast. South Korean journalists covering the process said the demolition of the site was carried out in a series of explosions over several hours on the day. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEWS 1 KOREA SOUTH KOREA OUT

A North Korean official speaks to the media about the dismantling process prior to the detonation of explosives during the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, 24 May 2018 (issued 25 May 2018). On 24 May North Korea started to demolish its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, in the country's northeast. South Korean journalists covering the process said the demolition of the site was carried out in a series of explosions over several hours on the day. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEWS 1 KOREA SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea continues to secretly develop its nuclear weapons program despite months of talks with the United States, according to a report released Monday by the Washington based think tank Center for Strategic and International Strategic Studies (CSIS).

The document argues that, despite talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang is reinforcing thirteen secret facilities that serve primarily to store nuclear weapons.