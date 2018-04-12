North Korea held the annual session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) without its supreme leader and no message was sent regarding the summits with Seoul and Washington, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Thursday.
The sixth session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly took place on Wednesday amid regional rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, little more than two weeks before the inter-Korean leader summit on Apr 27, which generated public expectation that Kim Jong-un might share his comments on the matter during the meeting.