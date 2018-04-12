A view of Gaepung-gun county on the North Korean side of the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), seen from the Odusan observatory in Paju, in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 11 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean people look through binoculars at the North Korean side from the Odusan observatory in Paju, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 11 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans visit Imjingak park near the Demilitarized zone in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 11 April 2018. The Inter-Korean summit will take place at the truce village of Panmunjom on 27 April. According to media reports on 10 April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has talked about prospects for dialogue with the US at a key party meeting in his first official comment on a planned summit with US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea held the annual session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) without its supreme leader and no message was sent regarding the summits with Seoul and Washington, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Thursday.

The sixth session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly took place on Wednesday amid regional rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, little more than two weeks before the inter-Korean leader summit on Apr 27, which generated public expectation that Kim Jong-un might share his comments on the matter during the meeting.