An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 20 May 2022 shows medical service personnel in the military handing out medical supplies at a pharmacy to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 18 May 2022 shows staff disinfecting Pyongyang station in an anti-epidemic prevention campaign to curb the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) wearing a face mask while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 May 2022 (issued 16 May 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea said the source of its Covid-19 outbreak originated from citizens touching "alien things" near the South Korean border.

The regime said that an investigation commission "scientifically and finally confirmed" that the outbreak originated in Ipho-ri, in the extreme southeast of the country about 9 kilometers from the South Korean border, according to the state news agency KCNA.