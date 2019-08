A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 26 July 2019 shows the launch of a new-type short range ballistic missile, in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An Apache helicopter takes off from the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2019, as South Korea and the United States kicked off their joint military exercise. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019 shows Kim Jong-Un (R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, and leader of the nation, overseeing the launch of a new-type tactical guided weapon, in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Tuesday launched what are presumed to be two short-range ballistic missiles from its west coast, the fourth test of this kind in less than two weeks, South Korean military sources said.

The two new launches took place in the early morning from the western North Korean province of South Hwanghae, a spokesman for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff told the news agency Yonhap.