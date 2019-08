South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony held to mark the 74th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule (1910-45), at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM MIN-HEE / POOL

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (3-L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, guiding the test-fire of a new weapon; at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Aug. 10, 2019 (issued Aug. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Friday launched two unidentified projectiles from its east coast, according to the South Korean Army, as it rejected any talks with Seoul.

The projectiles were fired from the North Korean province of Kangwon, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, which is examining the data collected to try to determine the type of weapon tested.