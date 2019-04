A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un making a policy speech 'on the socialist construction at the present stage and the internal and external policies of the government of the Republic' during the first session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Monday celebrated the 107th birth anniversary of its founder Kim Il-sung with festivities devoid of any usual warmongering rhetoric.

Like in the past, droves of people in the isolated nation paid tributes to the founder by placing flowers and bowing in respect in front of the founder's statues.