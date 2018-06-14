North Korean state media reported on Thursday the return of its leader who has successfully concluded the historic summit with the US President which has shocked the world and opened a new chapter of relations with the United States.
Kim Jong-un was warmly greeted by leading officials of the North Korean Workers' Party and the government at the Pyongyang International Airport, where the Chinese plane "for his personal use" landed at 7am local time on Wednesday (22.00 GMT on Tuesday), the state news agency KCNA reported.