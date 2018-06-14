A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) of Singapore on 13 June 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) moments before boarding an Air China aircraft to depart from Changi Airport in Singapore, 12 June 2018, after his meeting with US President Donald J. Trump at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. EPA-EFE/SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) of Singapore on 13 June 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) shaking hands with Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan (L) before departing from Changi Airport in Singapore, 12 June 2018, after his meeting with US President Donald J. Trump at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. EPA-EFE/SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting an honor guard after arriving in Pyongyang, North Korea, 13 June 2018 (issued 14 June 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media reported on Thursday the return of its leader who has successfully concluded the historic summit with the US President which has shocked the world and opened a new chapter of relations with the United States.

Kim Jong-un was warmly greeted by leading officials of the North Korean Workers' Party and the government at the Pyongyang International Airport, where the Chinese plane "for his personal use" landed at 7am local time on Wednesday (22.00 GMT on Tuesday), the state news agency KCNA reported.