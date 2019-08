A handout image released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a newly-developed super-large multiple rocket launcher and military personnel during a test fire that was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) at an unknown location in North Korea, Aug. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/KCNA

North Korea's parliament has amended its constitution to further cement Kim Jong-un's autarchic leadership with even more wide-sweeping powers, the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

The plenary of the Supreme People's Assembly approved "some amendments and supplements to the Socialist Constitution," according to KCNA, including the status of the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, a position held by Kim.