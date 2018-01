South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (3-R) and North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (3-L) during their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG UI-CHEL

The sun appears over a barbed wire fence in the Tongil bridge near the truce village of Panmunjom ahead of high level Inter-Korean talks near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Gyeonggi province, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea Tuesday notified South that it had reopened one of its military communication lines during the high-level bilateral meeting held at the militarized border separating the two Koreas, the South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed to EFE.

The two Koreas, which technically have remained at war for more than 65 years, held their first high-level bilateral meeting in more than two years in Panmunjom.