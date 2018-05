An undated picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of North Korea, on Jun. 30, 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) inspecting a greenhouse at the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/RODONG SINMUN SOUTH KOREA OUT

An undated picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North Korean ruling Workers Party, on May 11, 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting a cattle ranch under the North's Army Unit No. 580 in the North Korean Kangwon Province. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodong Sinmun SOUTH KOREA OUT

David Beasley, chief of the World Food Programme, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme said on Tuesday he sensed a lot of optimism during his visit to North Korea ahead of the summit between the leaders of North Korean and the United States, a meeting key to improving the nutritional standards of the country.

David Beasley said he did not witness famine during his four-day visit to North Korea last week, but saw malnutrition mainly due to a lack of variety in the diet.