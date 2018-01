A handout photo made available by South Korea Unification Ministry shows South Korean chief delegate Lee Woo-sung (L) talking to North Korean delegate Kwon Hook-bong (R) during their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by South Korea Unification Ministry shows South Korean chief delegate Lee Woo-sung(R) and North Korean delegate Kwon Hook-bong (L) prior to their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea on Monday proposed to South Korea another high-level meeting this week to discuss its participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, which will kick off on Feb. 9.

The North Korean delegation has proposed a meeting on Wednesday at the Peace House in Panmunjom village, in the militarized border separating the two countries, South Korea's Unification Ministry informed EFE.