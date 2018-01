A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows North Korean chief delegate Jon Jong-su (L) shakes hands with South Korean chief delegate and Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung (R) prior their meeting, in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 17 January 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows North Korean chief delegate Jon Jong-su (2-R) and South Korean chief delegate and Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung (2-L) talking during their meeting, in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 17 January 2018.

North Korea proposed to South Korea on Wednesday - during a high-level meeting held at the border between the two countries - to send 230 cheerleaders to the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang in February.

North Korea's cheerleading squad has performed at other sports events held in South Korea, including the 2002 Asian Games in Busan and the 2005 Asian Athletics Championships in Incheon.