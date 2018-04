South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Jeju April 3rd incident at a memorial park in Jeju city, South Korea, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM MIN-HEE / POOL

An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep 3, 2017 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (3-R) purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A combo file picture shows (L) US President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington DC, USA, Apr. 12, 2018; and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS/ TORU HANAI

The prime minister of Japan is to travel to the United States on Tuesday to meet with its president in a summit focusing on talks with North Korea, and on protectionist measures announced by the White House.

Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump are scheduled to take part in a two-day summit in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) until Wednesday.