A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released on 18 June 2021 shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un speaking on the third day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on his country to prepare "for both dialogue and confrontation" with the United States, during a speech at a plenary meeting of the sole political party, state media reported Friday.

Kim opted for this strategy in response to "the policy tendency of the newly emerged US administration" headed by President Joe Biden, during the third plenary session of the Workers' Party held on Thursday, according to KCNA news agency.