North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho enters a hotel after flying in to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (R) during the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum Retreat at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

North Korea's foreign minister said Friday that his country is ready for both dialog or standoff with the United States, who he warned against maintaining sanctions.

"The US is sadly mistaken if it still thinks of standing in confrontation with the DPRK (North Korea's official name) with sanctions," Ri Yong-ho said in a statement published by state news agency KCNA, in which he criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.