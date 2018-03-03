North Korea is ready to fight back against US aggression, a representative of Pyongyang told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.
"As we have stated on numerous occasions, we will consider any type of blockade as an act of war against us, and if the US has indeed the guts to confront us in any 'rough' manner, we will not (hesitate) to respond to it," the unidentified representative told the body on Tuesday in Geneva, Yonhap reported citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA.