A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows an intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket being launched during a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Aug. 29, 2017 (reissued Nov. 28, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released on Sep. 16, 2017 (reissued Nov. 28, 2017), by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, showing the country's leader Kim Jong Un (R), supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, guiding a launching of the medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 at an unspecified location. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released by KCNA, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep. 3, 2017 shows the country's leader Kim Jong-un (3-R), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea is ready to fight back against US aggression, a representative of Pyongyang told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.

"As we have stated on numerous occasions, we will consider any type of blockade as an act of war against us, and if the US has indeed the guts to confront us in any 'rough' manner, we will not (hesitate) to respond to it," the unidentified representative told the body on Tuesday in Geneva, Yonhap reported citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA.