North Korea rejected a South Korean offer for their delegations to meet during a diplomatic summit in Singapore this weekend, choosing instead to meet with China as it sought to broaden its economic ties and avert talks over its nuclear program, according to a report supplied by Dow Jones Newswires to EFE on Saturday.

The Chinese embassy in Singapore released a statement after the meeting praising their "traditional friendship" that had been "blossoming like spring flowers" under the leadership of both countries. It said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised North Korea's renewed focus on economic development and improved ties with the United States.