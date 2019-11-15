North Korean nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil said Washington recently proposed holding a new working meeting in December but rebuffed it, saying that the message through a third party “amplifies doubts” and was possibly a “trick.”

“I can not understand why he (United States Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Beigun) spreads the so-called idea of DPRK-US relations through the third party, not thinking of candidly making direct contact with me, his dialog partner,” Kim said in a statement run by North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday. EFE-EPA