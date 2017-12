Chinese people walk past a North Korean restaurant in Beijing, China, Dec. 22, 2017. By early January 2018 all North Korean companies, including Chinese-North Korean joint ventures, operating in China have to be shut down as part of Beijing's efforts in implementing United Nations (UN) sanctions on Pyongyang over its weapons programs, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

(FILE) Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations addresses the United Nations Security Council after a vote on sanctions resolution against North Korea at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Nov. 30, 2017 shows the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea rejected on Sunday the latest sanctions imposed on it by the United Nations Security Council and reiterated its intention of further developing its nuclear deterrence program.

Through a statement released by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pyongyang criticized the punitive measures announced on Friday that further limit the country's access to petroleum products, ban its exports in several sectors and force its citizens working abroad to return to the country.