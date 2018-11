A handout photo made available by the South Korean Ministry of National Defense shows the flags of South Korea and the United Nations being brought down at a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea, Nov 9, 2018 (issued Nov 12, 2018). EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean soldiers use detectors to remove landmines in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Cheorwon, South Korea, Oct 2, 2018 (issued Oct 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/SONG KYONG-SEOK / POOL

North Korea has removed 636 land mines from Panmunjom truce village located on the border, the South Korean Defense Minister said on Monday.

The task was part of the military deal both countries signed at their September summit in which Seoul and Pyongyang decided to remove land mines around the South Korean border town of Cheorwon, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Seoul, and next to the Joint Security Zone.