(FILE) A North Korean soldier stands guard at the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2016 (reissued Jan. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

(FILE) A North Korean soldier approaches a door at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2017 (reissued Jan. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN POOL

(FILE) The inter-Korean hotline installed in the Joint Security Area, a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, July 2016 (issued Jan. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean official checks out a cross-border hotline with a North Korea at the liaison office in the Joint Security Area, a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea announced on Wednesday that it will reopen a communications channel with the South, part of its willingness to resume dialogue, as expressed by its leader in his New Year's address.

Pyongyang will resume its use of the telephone hotline at 3:00 pm, according to North Korean state radio.