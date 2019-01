An exterior view of the North Korean embassy in Rome, Italy, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

An exterior view of the North Korean embassy in Rome, Italy, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

The North Korean flag flies inside North Korea's embassy compound in Rome, Italy, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

North Korea in November replaced its top envoy in Rome, Italian diplomatic authorities confirmed Friday to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The confirmation comes a day after reports emerged of North Korean ambassador to Italy, Jo Song-gil, “disappearing” in November.