Vehicles carrying a US delegation cross a border bridge in Paju, South Korea, Jun. 04, 2018, on their way to the truce village of Panmunjom for a fifth round of working-level talks on next week's summit between the United States and North Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Front view of the US and North Korea Peace Talks commemorative 'Challenge Coin' celebrating the possible upcoming talks in Singapore between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which were revealed on May 21 at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

North Korea has replaced its top military leadership, marking a generational shift, reportedly to support the opening up of the regime ahead of a historic summit with the United States.

The chief of general staff for the Korean People's Army, Ri Myong-su, was replaced by Ri Yong-gil; while former first vice minister of the Ministry of People's Armed Forces, No Kwang-chol, replaced Pak Yong-sik as the defence chief, sources from the South Korean intelligence told the local Yonhap agency.