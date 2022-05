People watch a news report on a COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A man watches a news report on a COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea Saturday reported 21 suspected Covid-19 deaths and 174,400 new infections from a mysterious fever two days after the country declared its first coronavirus cases and enforced a nationwide lockdown in the “greatest upheaval since the founding of the country.”

The state-run Korea Central News Agency said the overall number of infections due to “fever” recorded from April end until Friday was 524,440, of which 234,630 have “fully recovered.”