Passengers board an Air Koryo plane at the airport tarmac in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr 18, 2017 (issued Apr 25, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Flights from North Korea to the northeast Chinese city of Dalian have resumed, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Saturday.

An Air Koryo plane from Pyongyang landed in Dalian on Thursday and then returned to the North Korean capital, the report said citing local tourism agencies.