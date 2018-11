Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) talks to his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho (not pictured) during a meeting at the Government guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 30 2018. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG / POOL

North Korea's Foreign Minister on Friday began his three-day official visit to Vietnam in Hanoi, where he is set to discuss the Vietnamese economic reform of the past three decades.

Ri Yong-Ho, who arrived in the capital on Thursday night, will meet his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with the aim of re-launching diplomatic relations between the two communist countries.