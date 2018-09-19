The North Korean leader on Wednesday offered to completely dismantle the Yongbyon complex, the epicenter of the North Korean nuclear program, provided the United States takes measures corresponding with what was agreed upon by both countries at the Singapore summit.
In a joint statement signed Wednesday by Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their summit in Pyongyang, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to eliminate nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula and highlighted the importance of making progress in the issue of denuclearization.