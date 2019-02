Vietnamese workers prepare flowerbeds on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 17, 2019, for the upcoming second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slated for Feb. 27-28. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The exterior of the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Labor Cultural Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Vietnamese workers conduct repair work on the state guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 18, 2019, in preparation for a second US-North Korean summit slated for 27 to 28 February. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The leader of North Korea will arrive in Vietnam end of February for a two-day state visit, just ahead of his summit with the President of the United States, Vietnamese government officials told EFE on Monday.

Kim Jong-un's state visit will be the first one by a North Korean leader to Vietnam since its re-unification in 1975.