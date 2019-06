A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HANDOUT/KCNA

The North Korean leader has received a personal letter from the president of the United States, North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA reported Sunday.

The agency did not specify when the letter by Donald Trump was delivered but said that Kim Jong-un “expressed satisfaction after reading the personal letter, saying that it contains excellent content.”