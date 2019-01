A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader was in China for talks with the Chinese president, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Tuesday.

Kim Jong-un traveled with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, to China for talks with Xi Jinping at Beijing's invitation, Yonhap reported citing North Korean state media.