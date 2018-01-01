The North Korean leader said Monday in his New Year's Day address that his country has completed its nuclear forces, and called for an increase in production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment.
"We achieved the goal of completing our state nuclear force in 2017," Kim Jong-un said in a televised message broadcast by the North Korean state network. He stressed the need to "mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment," he said, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.