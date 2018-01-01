North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) attends an event in Pyongyang to celebrate the latest nuclear test, Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 3, 2017 (Issued Sep. 10, 2017). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep. 3, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3-R) purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader said Monday in his New Year's Day address that his country has completed its nuclear forces, and called for an increase in production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment.

"We achieved the goal of completing our state nuclear force in 2017," Kim Jong-un said in a televised message broadcast by the North Korean state network. He stressed the need to "mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment," he said, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.