A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, reacts while overseeing the strike drill of military units at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows missiles being fired during a strike drill of military units at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows missiles being fired during a strike drill of military units at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Friday released images of the missiles launched over the past week that showed the projectiles looked like an advanced Russian design even as reactions from South Korea and the United States have been moderate apparently to keep denuclearisation talks alive.

The Workers' Party of Korea mouthpiece Rodong also released pictures showing Kim Jong-Un supervising the launch of the first missile on last Saturday and two more five days later.