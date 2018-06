South Korean President Moon Jae-in (front row, L) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (front row, C), Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R), and and Kim Yong-nam, the North's ceremonial head of state (top, C) wave as South and North Korean athletes march under one flag during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, in the host town of PyeongChang, east of Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The ceremonial head of state of North Korea will attend the opening ceremony of the soccer World Cup in Russia next week, North Korean state media reported Saturday.

Kim Yong-nam's visit would be the latest in a series of diplomatic overtures by the Pyongyang regime.