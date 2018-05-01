South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R), his wife, Kim Jung-sook (R), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from L) and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, watch a performance at the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/ POOL

North Korea's nuclear test site is fully operational, a specialized website reported on Tuesday, corroborating a similar announcement by the North Korean leader earlier.

Pyongyang offered to permanently close down the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May in the presence of international observers and journalists after the two Koreas agreed on a complete denuclearization of the Peninsula during a historical summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday, Seoul said a day later.