(FILE) Yoo Yong-kyu, an official at the South Korean national earthquake situation room of the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 3, 2017 explains the location of an artificial earthquake detected from North Korea's nuclear test site in Punggye-ri. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held under the guidance of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 20, 2018 (issued Apr. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) Ryoo Yong-Gyu, director of Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division of South Korea's Meteorological Administration, speaks as a screen showing seismic activity from North Korea at the Korea Meteorological Administration center in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea's nuclear test site remains fully operational despite Pyongyang's announcement on Saturday that it would shut down such facilities, a specialist website said on Tuesday.

Although the so-called North Portal - where North Korea had conducted five of its six atomic tests - seems abandoned, the construction of new tunnels has been detected in another section at the Punggye-ri nuclear test center, according to the website 38 North on the basis of satellite image analysis.