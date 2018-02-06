More than 100 musicians of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra arrived Tuesday at a port in South Korea, where they are set to hold two historic concerts coinciding with the PyeongChang Winter Games and where they were welcomed amid tight security.
The ferry Mangyongbong-92 arrived at the South's Mukho port some 186 kilometers east of Seoul on the east coast at around 5pm after crossing via the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime boundary between North and South Korea, a Unification Ministry spokesperson told EFE.