A picture made available by the North Korean KCNA news agency on Feb. 6, 2018 shows an art troupe of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, departing to give a ongratulatory performance for the 23rd Winter Olympics due in South Korea, on Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA

More than 100 musicians of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra arrived Tuesday at a port in South Korea, where they are set to hold two historic concerts coinciding with the PyeongChang Winter Games and where they were welcomed amid tight security.

The ferry Mangyongbong-92 arrived at the South's Mukho port some 186 kilometers east of Seoul on the east coast at around 5pm after crossing via the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime boundary between North and South Korea, a Unification Ministry spokesperson told EFE.