A view the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center (C) which will host events in Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined and Snowboard Big Air of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lee Hee-beom, president of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics organizing committee, speaks during a press conference for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic's Opening and Closing Ceremony media briefing in PyeongChang, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Song Seung-whan, executive director for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremony, attends a press conference for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic's Opening and Closing Ceremony media briefing in PyeongChang, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean delegation arrives at the customs, immigration and quarantine office in Goseong, some 220 kilometers northeast of Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018, for a three-day visit to North Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea's announcement Tuesday that it plans to mark the founding of the Korean People's Army on Feb. 8, a day before the start of the Winter Olympics in the South Korean resort of PyeongChang, has led to fears it might jeopardize recently improved ties between the two countries.

State news agency KCNA announced the decision saying the North Korean regime, which had replaced Feb. 8 with April 25 as the founding day of its army in the 1970s, will commemorate the anniversary significantly but did not offer any further details.