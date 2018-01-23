North Korea's announcement Tuesday that it plans to mark the founding of the Korean People's Army on Feb. 8, a day before the start of the Winter Olympics in the South Korean resort of PyeongChang, has led to fears it might jeopardize recently improved ties between the two countries.
State news agency KCNA announced the decision saying the North Korean regime, which had replaced Feb. 8 with April 25 as the founding day of its army in the 1970s, will commemorate the anniversary significantly but did not offer any further details.