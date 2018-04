A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, show service personnel of the Army, Navy, Air and Anti-Air Force, Strategic Force and Special Operation Force of the Korean People's Army holding a ceremony to pay high tribute to Generalissimos Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il and vow to remain loyal to the respected Supreme Commander Kim Jong-Un on the occasion of the Day of the Sun at the plaza of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, 13 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The ruling Workers' Party of North Korea will hold a plenary session on Friday to take decisions on political issues regarding the "important historical period" ahead of the summits of its leader with the presidents of South Korea and the United States, the North Korean state news agency reported Thursday.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party will hold a plenary session in Pyongyang on April 20, the state news agency KCNA reported.